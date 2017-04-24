NEWS

Former President Obama speaks at University of Chicago Monday

Former President Barack Obama arrived in Chicago for a discussion with young people about civic engagement. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama shared his message with young people in Chicago Monday morning.

Obama got a warm welcome at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, where he was joined on stage by six young leaders for s discussion on civic engagement.

Obama began the discussion by describing his work in Chicago as a community organizer and how it laid the foundation for his future political career.

Obama began the discussion by describing his work in Chicago as a community organizer and how it laid the foundation for his future political career.

"This community gave me a lot more than I was able to give in return because this community taught me that ordinary people working together can do extraordinary things," Obama said.



He then described the problems facing the world and how he believes young people to get engaged in order to solve them.

"What are the ways in which we can create pathways for them to take leadership for them to get involved? Are their ways in which we can knock down some of the barriers that are discouraging young people about a life of service?" Obama said.

The former president asked each of the six students on stage what are the things that are discouraging young people from civic engagement and what can be done about it.

The discussion Monday was ticketed and by invitation-only. Only 300 tickets were given out to students from different schools across the Chicago area.

Some of those students in the audience said that when they graduate from college, they want to be politicians or diplomats.

"I preach in my school that we are the next generation to change the world for the better and I have to practice what I preach because of that and he is somebody I look up to all the time," said Samir Hassan of Harold Washington College.

"He taught I think what I like to say is little brown girls like me that you know we can have a dream and you can be a certain color and certain race a certain gender and still have big dreams and aspirations," said Athena Guizar, a Harold Washington College student.

The event was Obama's first major public appearance since leaving the White House and concludes his two-day trip to Chicago. Sunday night, Mr. Obama was at a fundraiser for his future library and before that he spoke privately to a group of young people about gang violence, job skills and employment.

Obama will also hold several high-profile events in the weeks to come, some in the U.S. and some in Europe.
