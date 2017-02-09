IPRA recommends firing officer in fatal shooting of Darius Pinex

The Independent Police Review Authority is recommending that Raoul Mosqueda, the Chicago Police officer involved in the shooting of Darius Pinex, be fired for lying about the events that led to the shooting.Mosqueda is 10-year veteran of CPD.Pinex was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2011.In January 2016, a federal judge accused a City Hall lawyer of hiding evidence in the fatal police shooting of Pinex and tossed out a jury's ruling in a wrongful death lawsuit that the shooting was justified.The city settled a lawsuit in December from Pinex's family for more than $3 million.