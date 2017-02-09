NEWS

IPRA recommends firing officer in fatal shooting of Darius Pinex

Darius Pinex (FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Independent Police Review Authority is recommending that Raoul Mosqueda, the Chicago Police officer involved in the shooting of Darius Pinex, be fired for lying about the events that led to the shooting.

Mosqueda is 10-year veteran of CPD.

Pinex was shot and killed during a traffic stop in 2011.

In January 2016, a federal judge accused a City Hall lawyer of hiding evidence in the fatal police shooting of Pinex and tossed out a jury's ruling in a wrongful death lawsuit that the shooting was justified.

The city settled a lawsuit in December from Pinex's family for more than $3 million.
Related Topics:
newsiprachicago police departmentpolice-involved shootingChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Justice Department releases scathing report on CPD
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Missouri man charged in playground attack on Ogden students
Alabama's Attorney General to Replace Jeff Sessions in Senate
Appeals court decision on Trump travel ban coming Thursday
At least 4 BMWs stolen from Goose Island dealership
More News
Top Stories
Man fatally stabbed near Metra tracks in River West identified
Passenger found dead after NW Side crash; driver left scene, police say
Amtrak police officer shoots man outside Union Station
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
Appeals court decision on Trump travel ban coming Thursday
Trump slams the courts, and his court nominee hits back
Female teacher arrested for alleged sex with female student, 14
Show More
Domino's Pizza launches wedding registry
Woman pleads not guilty in case of kidnapped Florida baby
Coroner: Woman dies after getting stuck in clothing donation box
Lawmakers aim to make Obama's birthday a holiday in Illinois
Documents: Convicted rapist, singer seeking parole impregnated teen girl
More News
Photos
108 arrested in Illinois in sex sting; 752 arrested across US
PHOTOS: Concept and Technology Garage at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show
Indiana man pleads guilty in abduction, slaying of toddler
Shedd mourns death of 'Granddad,' oldest living aquarium fish
More Photos