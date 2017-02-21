NEWS

Man, 24, shot and killed in Englewood

Chicago police investigate a shooting in the 7300-block of South May Street Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 24-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the Englewood neighborhood Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 7300-block of South May Street at about 6:14 a.m.

The man was found lying in the street with wounds to the chest arm and hand, police said. He was transported to Advocate Christ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect, who police said had dreadlocks and a black hoodie, fled southbound in a red vehicle.

The circumstances around the shooting are not known. Police are investigating.
