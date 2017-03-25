NEWS

Man charged after Chicago police officer injured in West Side chase

A Chicago police officer was injured after a chase that started ont he West Side ended in Maywood. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A Chicago police officer was injured after a chase that started on West Side and ended in the western suburbs Saturday morning, police said.

Officers observed the driver commit a traffic violation in the 4400-block of West Lexington Avenue at about 1:35 a.m. and initiated a traffic stop in the 600-block of South Kostner Avenue, police said.

The driver, identified by police as Kerry Holoman of Chicago, refused to provide his license or proof of insurance and sped away on the sidewalk, running over an officer's foot, police said.

Kerry Holoman



Holoman drove west on I-290 and crashed into a light pole while trying to exit the expressway at 16th Street, police said. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase in the 1500-block of Harrison Street in Maywood.

Holoman was transported to Loretto Hospital but refused medical treatment. After searching Holoman's vehicle, police found a loaded handgun, police said.

The injured officer was transported to Rush Hospital where he was treated and released.

Holoman was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of weapon - felon possession/use of firearm, aggravated fleeing, aggravated battery of a peace officer and criminal damage to government property. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of unlawful damage to a highway, leaving the scene of an accident and operating an uninsured vehicle.
