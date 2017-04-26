Man charged in deadly road rage shooting on I-88 due in court

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --A man charged in the deadly shooting of a truck driver on I-88 is due in court Wednesday morning in DuPage County, where lawyers are likely discuss how road rage played a role.
Anthony Tillmon, 34, of Lansing, is expected to appear in Bond Court at 8 a.m. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Edward Munoz, of Northlake, a man Tillmon did not know.
Munoz was behind the wheel of his semi when he was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-88 near York Road in southwest suburban Oakbrook. He was pronounced dead an hour and a half later at Elmhurst Hospital.
Munoz's pastor said he was close to his family and active at his church.
"He served the community. He would give bikes. He was there for the kids, just giving to the community. He was a person willing to do whatever he could just to help other people. We saw the joy. Everybody you'll talk to, they're going to tell you, the smile on his face. He shined," said Pastor Larry Perez, U-Turn Covenant Church.
Munoz's fiancée may also speak at the bond hearing.
"It's still sad because we lost an amazing man of God. It doesn't matter, it's not going to bring Eddie back, but at least something is being done," Perez said.