NEWS

Man charged in deadly road rage shooting on I-88 due in court

EMBED </>More News Videos

A man charged in the shooting death of a semi driver on I-88 is due in court Wednesday. (WLS)

Laura Podesta
OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A man charged in the deadly shooting of a truck driver on I-88 is due in court Wednesday morning in DuPage County, where lawyers are likely discuss how road rage played a role.

Anthony Tillmon, 34, of Lansing, is expected to appear in Bond Court at 8 a.m. He was charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Edward Munoz, of Northlake, a man Tillmon did not know.

Munoz was behind the wheel of his semi when he was shot and killed around 4 p.m. Friday on eastbound I-88 near York Road in southwest suburban Oakbrook. He was pronounced dead an hour and a half later at Elmhurst Hospital.

Munoz's pastor said he was close to his family and active at his church.

"He served the community. He would give bikes. He was there for the kids, just giving to the community. He was a person willing to do whatever he could just to help other people. We saw the joy. Everybody you'll talk to, they're going to tell you, the smile on his face. He shined," said Pastor Larry Perez, U-Turn Covenant Church.

Munoz's fiancée may also speak at the bond hearing.

"It's still sad because we lost an amazing man of God. It doesn't matter, it's not going to bring Eddie back, but at least something is being done," Perez said.
Related Topics:
newsarrestmurderroad rageexpressway shootingOak Brook
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man charged in fatal I-88 shooting
Man killed in I-88 shooting at York Road
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Chipotle data breach in payment system investigated
President Trump invites full Senate to White House for special briefing on North Korea
Police: Teen shot by friend trying to wake him for school
US military begins installation of missile defenses in South Korea
More News
Top Stories
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
Man found dead at scene of Hyde Park HazMat situation, police say
Chipotle data breach in payment system investigated
Semi rollover closes ramp from Eisenhower to Dan Ryan
Man charged in Illinois Prairie Path attack
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
Ex-Michigan City cop charged in rape of woman with mental disability
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Skokie couple married 69 years dies 40 minutes apart
Elgin man fights Nicor's plan to remove centuries-old trees
Judge blocks Trump order to cut sanctuary city funding
'Bachelor' star accused of leaving scene of deadly Iowa crash
More News
Top Video
1-year-old girl missing from Joliet Township
Man found dead at scene of Hyde Park HazMat situation, police say
Grand Rapids police under fire for pointing guns at children
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video