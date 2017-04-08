BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) --A Cook County judge denied bail Saturday for a man charged in the murder of an elderly Berwyn couple last week.
Roger Scoby, 40, is accused in the murders of Tommie and Ira Moore, Berwyn police announced Friday.
He worked as a contractor for Hines VA Hospital where Ira, a 67-year-old Vietnam vet, received treatment. He had taken them to appointments as a hospital transport driver.
Ira Moore invited Scoby to their home on March 31 to hang out and drink, which is something they had done before, according to prosecutors.
Scoby allegedly shot both in the head with their gun, and also stabbed Tommie in the chest.
Ira Moore, 67, was a double amputee who needed a wheelchair. Relatives say Tommie Moore had dementia.
There were no signs of forced entry into the home.
Police said Scoby confessed to the crime.
"This was a very heinous crime against two of our elderly residents. It was just awful to have senior citizens go through something like this," said Berwyn Police Department Interim Chief Michael Cimaglia.
A motive was not clear. He told police he simply lost control.
"At this point his motive was vague. First he said it was an accident and then he said he lost control," said Berwyn Police Det. Thomas Tate.
He faces two counts of first-degree murder.
The I-Team uncovered Scoby's lengthy criminal record, which included 1994 convictions for armed carjacking and armed robbery. He spent nine years in prison and was released in 2003.
"If they knew that he had a criminal record, why did you hire him? That's what I would like to know," said the victims' neighbor Linda Tate.
Police say Scoby had worked for Hines as a driver for about a year.
Rick Fox, Hines public affairs officer, responded in a statement about Scoby, saying: "Hines VA agreements with our transportation providers require background checks for all drivers. We will be working with our providers to fully understand this situation and take actions as appropriate."
Of the Moore family, Fox said: "Mr. Moore, a Vietnam Veteran, had been receiving his care at Hines VA Hospital for years. He was known to our staff as someone who was always more concerned about his wife than himself. Despite his own situation, he wasn't one to complain. As you might imagine, the team at Hines was shocked and saddened by the news about Mr. and Mrs. Moore and our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and family."