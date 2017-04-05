Man charged in South Shore quadruple murder

CHICAGO (WLS) --A 19-year-old man was charged in the shooting deaths of four men in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.
Maurice Harris faces four counts of first-degree murder. Police said he was taken into custody late Tuesday night, five days after he allegedly shot up Nadia Fish and Chicken at the corner of East 75th Street and South Coles Avenue.
Emmanuel C. Stokes, 28, and Edwin Davis, 32, were fatally shot inside the restaurant.
Two other men, 19-year-old Raheem Jackson and his 20-year-old brother Dillon Jackson, ran from the restaurant as gunfire erupted, but both were fatally shot in different parking lots within a block of the restaurant, authorities said.
All four were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Stokes and the Jacksons lived in South Shore; Davis was a Brainerd neighborhood resident.
Dillon and Raheem Jackson had gone to the restaurant to visit their mother, who has worked there for eight years, according to their grandmother, Georgia Jackson. She said she lost another grandson to gun violence in 2011.
"I can't keep doing this," Georgia Jackson said. "I'm losing too many kids."
The motive behind the shooting was retaliation for a gang-related incident , police said.
Tuesday night, at an event called "Operation Wake Up," CPD Commander Darren Doss reminded the community that he can only keep the streets safe if people start talking.
"If you see something or you want to tell me something call me, call any officer, sign up, it can be anonymous we just need to know we just need to take theses streets and do what we need to do," Doss said.
The four men killed in the restaurant shooting were among seven people gunned down in three separate shootings within a mile of each other last week.
So far in 2017, 150 people have been murdered.
The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.