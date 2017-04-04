Police: Arrest made in South Shore quadruple murder

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police have made an arrest in the quadruple homicide in and around a South Shore restaurant last week, according to a CPD spokesperson.
Dillon Jackson, 20; Raheam Jackson, 19; Emanuel Stokes, 28; and Edwin Davis, 32, were all shot and killed at Nadia's Chicken and Fish. The ABC 7 I-Team was told that the four men were caught in a retaliatory attack from a previous gang incident.
Family members said Dillon and Raheam Jackson, brothers, were getting food and visiting their mother who works at the restaurant.
Police have not yet released any further information about the arrest or the person in custody. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m.
BREAKING- Area Central Detectives have made an arrest in last week's quadruple homicide in the 3rd Dist. Press conf Wed at 11am at CPD HQ— Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 4, 2017