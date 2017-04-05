Elmhurst police are searching for a man who nearly carjacked a woman in her driveway after following her home from the grocery store.The woman was pulling into her garage when she noticed a man pointing a gun at her. He then approached her car on the driver side and entered the garage, she told police.Scared for her safety, the woman pulled out of the garage quickly, almost striking the man. He then ran out of the garage to a car that was waiting nearby and the car drove northbound on Mitchell toward Harrison, police said. The car is described as a gray four-door sedan with tinted windows.The woman said the car followed her from the Jewel Store at York Road and Butterfield Road.Police said the attempted carjacking might be related to another carjacking that happened in Westchester a short time later.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elmhurst Police Department at 630-530-3050.