NEWS

Man killed in Roseland CPD crash identified

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 66-year-old man was killed late Monday night after a Chicago police SUV slammed into his car at an intersection on the city?s Far South Side. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A 66-year-old man was killed late Monday night after a Chicago police SUV slammed into his car at an intersection on the city's Far South Side.

The man was identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Jack Burris, of the 8500-block of South Wabash Avenue. He lived about three miles from where the deadly crash occurred. A red balloon marked the spot Tuesday.

Burris was driving a 1998 Honda coupe. An unmarked CPD squad struck the Honda near the intersection of South Michigan Avenue and East 105th Street in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood around 10:40 p.m. Neighbors said they heard the crash blocks away.

"It sounded like a bomb. Boom. Like immediate," one neighbor said. "It sounded like a bomb."

Terrell Stovall, who witnessed the crash, said the police SUV blew a stop sign and was going about 80 miles per hour. The fence surrounding a senior living home was smashed by the impact.

Police said tactical officers from the 5th District were responding to a call of shots fired and had their emergency equipment activated. Stovall said the sirens were activated last minute.

"The lights were on, but the sirens came on after they - right before they blew the stop sign," Stovall said.

Stovall said the Honda came to a complete stop at a sign before proceeding through the intersection. He said he believes police could have prevented the crash.

"If they weren't going so fast. Plus, it was slick outside. If you weren't going too fast, if it wasn't raining, they could have avoided this whole accident. Or stopped at the stop sign how they're supposed to and made sure it was clear before they moved through it," Stovall said.

Burris was rushed to Advocate Christ Medical Center in south west suburban Oak Lawn, where he died at 11:24 p.m.

"It's kind of heartbreaking. Because I figured, 'I hope they survive.' Then again, I didn't know. Now that I know the man didn't survive the crash, it's kind of heartbreaking that the family has to go through this," Stovall said.

Two officers were treated for minor injuries at Little Company of Mary Hospital in south suburban Evergreen Park and released.

The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating the crash.
Related Topics:
newschicago police departmentman killedcar crashChicagoRoseland
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Kyrgyzstan authorities identify suspect in Russia subway bombing
NCAA satisfied with North Carolina 'bathroom bill' replacement
White House blames Obama admin for suspected Syria chemical attack
Fishermen rescue sea lion with arrow lodged in body
More News
Top Stories
Trump signs bill blocking online privacy regulation
Mother of 3 collapses at end of half marathon, dies
Teen girl fatally struck by subway while trying to retrieve phone on tracks
Birthday party may have saved family's lives after gunmen break in, steal nothing
Man found shot at Citgo gas station in Brighton Park
Trial begins in fatal Del. school bathroom fight
Woman dies after car catches fire while stuck in mud
Show More
NJ teen accepted into all 8 Ivy League schools
Man severely burned in drug lab explosion
Protesters confront teacher's aide accused of sex crimes with 4th grader
Rogers Park cell phone store owner attacked by robber
Free Cone Day: Pick up a scoop of Ben and Jerry's Tuesday
More News
Top Video
Sessions orders review of federal agreements; CPD plans to move forward with reform
Make a difference in the lives of at-risk Chicago youth
Phone scammers try to scam the I-Team
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video