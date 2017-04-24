CHICAGO (WLS) --It's time to figure out what the kids are doing this summer.
Online registration for Chicago Park District summer programs opens at 9 a.m. for parks west of California Avenue. For parks east of California, online registration begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
In-person registration will take place on Saturday for most parks and on Monday, May 1 for others.
Standard day camps, for ages 6 to 12 years old, run six weeks, from June 26-August 4. The Chicago Park District offers all sorts of fun programs, like swimming, cooking classes, dance camps, gymnastics, fishing and much more.
This year's theme for summer camp is "heroes" -- inspiring kids to celebrate their local heroes, and develop their own heroic qualities.
There are programs at parks all over the city and no child will be turned away if they can't afford to pay.
For online registration, visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com