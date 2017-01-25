  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Police: At least 6 injured in Chatham shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said at least six people were shot and injured in the city's Chatham neighborhood Wednesday night, including a 12-year-old.

Emergency crews responded at 8:16 p.m. to the 500 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the victims were standing on the street when it appears someone walked up and opened fire. Langford also said it's possible others were shot and ran from the scene instead of being taken to hospitals for treatment.

Langford said a 12-year-old was either grazed or injured by broken glass and taken to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

Two people were taken to Christ Hospital, one in serious to critical condition and the other in fair to serious condition. Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in conditions ranging from serious to good. One victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.
Related Topics:
newschicago shootingchicago violencechicago police departmentChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Trump Supreme Court Adviser Praises Gorsuch as Potential Heir to Scalia's Legacy
Fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on food
Boy, 14, dead after pulled from Kennedy High School pool
More News
Top Stories
Chicago leaders respond to Trump violence tweet
Boy, 14, dead after pulled from Kennedy High School pool
Mary Tyler Moore dead at 80
Police search for missing man's remains after deathbed confession
Trump moves to build border wall, cut sanctuary city funds
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
Sick of living with wife, man robs bank to go to jail
Show More
Fast food worker accused of smearing menstrual blood on food
Metra train hits police SUV near Prospect Heights
Possible online threat sparks concern at Elmhurst high school
Man kills neighbor who helped wife in divorce, investigators say
Willow Springs investigation leads to firing, resignation of 5 officers
More News
Photos
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
PHOTOS: Most expensive house for sale in the U.S. costs $250M
PHOTOS: More than 80 false killer whales die off Florida coast
PHOTOS: Dog rescued from icy lake
More Photos