Police: At least 6 injured in Chatham shooting

Chicago police said at least six people were shot and injured in the city's Chatham neighborhood Wednesday night, including a 12-year-old.Emergency crews responded at 8:16 p.m. to the 500 block of East 75th Street, according to Chicago Police.Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said the victims were standing on the street when it appears someone walked up and opened fire. Langford also said it's possible others were shot and ran from the scene instead of being taken to hospitals for treatment.Langford said a 12-year-old was either grazed or injured by broken glass and taken to the University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.Two people were taken to Christ Hospital, one in serious to critical condition and the other in fair to serious condition. Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in conditions ranging from serious to good. One victim was taken to Jackson Park Hospital in good condition.