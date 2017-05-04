ROBBERY

Police: Homeless pair robbed elderly women at Waukegan grocery store

Joseph Ribaudo and Jaclyn Marquardt were charged with robbing an elderly woman on two occasions. (Waukegan Police)

Sun-Times Media Wire
WAUKEGAN --
Two homeless people were charged Wednesday with robbing elderly women on two occasions at a grocery in north suburban Waukegan.

On January 1, officers responded to calls of a robbery at a Jewel store at 3124 N. Lewis Ave., Waukegan police said. A woman in her late 70s told officers someone stole her purse and slammed her against her car as she was loading groceries. She suffered minor injuries, but was not taken to a hospital.

Officers responded to the same store April 30 for another robbery, police said. A woman in her 80s told officers she had her purse stolen after being forcefully knocked to the ground while shopping inside. The woman was treated at a hospital after suffering a head injury and laceration to her face. She remains in the intensive care unit.

Joseph Ribaudo, 37; and Jaclyn Marquardt, 28, were taken into custody Wednesday in the 3000 block of Belvedere Road in Park City, and charged with both robberies, police said. Both are charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated battery and two counts of robbery, police said. Marquardt was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice.

They are being held at Cook County Jail and will appear again May 22, police said. Ribaudo is being held on $300,000, while Marquardt is being held without bond.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.
Related Topics:
newsrobberyhomelessWaukegan
Load Comments
ROBBERY
60-year-old man shot during Englewood robbery
'Not today': Woman fights off intruder with bat
Father of 7 killed while trying to sell iPhone to teens
Police: Woman robbed, then sexually assaulted in Horner Park
More robbery
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
Police investigating homicide in Hinsdale
Chicago Defender honors 50 women of excellence
Authorities warn terrorists may try truck-ramming attacks in US
Driver in fatal church bus crash drifted from lane at least 60 times: Investigators
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating homicide in Hinsdale
GOP health care plan passes House, moves to Senate
Family thrown off overbooked Delta flight over child's seating
Parents behind YouTube prank videos lose custody of 2 kids
United passenger's 7-hour flight turns into 28-hour nightmare
U.S. Pizza Team competes overseas
Chicago Defender honors 50 women of excellence
Show More
Man convicted in deadly fire at age 14 released from prison
2 men sentenced to 59 years in 'Hoop Dreams' star shooting trial
2 women arrested for prostitution, unlicensed massage in Lombard
Maine man accused of having sex with dog and then killing it
Stunning crash in front of school bus caught on camera
More News
Photos
Photos show inside of home where toddler was found dead
8 arrested in Naperville online prostitution sting
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
More Photos