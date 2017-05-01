CHICAGO (WLS) --Former President Barack Obama will be back in Chicago Wednesday for a community event at the Obama Presidential Center, just a little over a week after speaking at the University of Chicago.
Wednesday's event will feature the former president and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as Mayor Rahm Emanuel and community leaders at the South Shore Cultural Center. Tickets for the event are invitation-only.
President Obama will host a roundtable discussion to update the public on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center, as well as hear directly from members of the community on ideas they have for the Center, which the Obama Foundation said will be a "working center for civic engagement."
Obama appeared at the University of Chicago on Monday, April 24, to share his message of civic engagement with young people, and to host a discussion from young leaders on how to get their generation and future generations civically involved.