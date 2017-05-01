  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
NEWS

Former President Barack Obama returning to Chicago Wednesday

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 25, 2014, file photo, President Barack Obama speaks at the League of Conservation Voters Capitol Dinner at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama will be back in Chicago Wednesday for a community event at the Obama Presidential Center, just a little over a week after speaking at the University of Chicago.

Wednesday's event will feature the former president and former first lady Michelle Obama, as well as Mayor Rahm Emanuel and community leaders at the South Shore Cultural Center. Tickets for the event are invitation-only.

President Obama will host a roundtable discussion to update the public on the progress of the Obama Presidential Center, as well as hear directly from members of the community on ideas they have for the Center, which the Obama Foundation said will be a "working center for civic engagement."

Obama appeared at the University of Chicago on Monday, April 24, to share his message of civic engagement with young people, and to host a discussion from young leaders on how to get their generation and future generations civically involved.
Related Topics:
newspoliticsbarack obamapresident barack obamamichelle obamaobama libraryChicagoJackson Park
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Former President Obama speaks at U of C
NEWS
Need a story investigated? Contact the ABC7 I-Team
1 dead, 3 injured in UT Austin stabbing; suspect in custody: Police
Suspected San Diego shooter was distraught over recent breakup, police say
Trump: 'I would be honored' to meet with North Korea's Kim Jong Un
More News
Top Stories
May Day in Chicago: Thousands march for immigrant rights
Skywest flight diverted due to smoke on plane
Police: Woman agreed to swap sex for chicken McNuggets
At least 1 dead, 3 injured in stabbing on Texas campus
Woman: Note from Chinese 'prisoner' hidden in new purse
Man accused of killing girlfriend in front of her 3 kids
McDonald's debuts 'superfluous' frork utensil with new sandwiches
Show More
Missouri authorities probe death of Iowa student from Arlington Heights
Lisa Stebic's family marks 10 years since her disappearance from Plainfield
The new 'LIVE with Kelly' co-host is ...
Trump administration ending Michelle Obama's girls education program
Warning issued about hoverboards after fatal house fire
More News
Photos
Friendly fire may have killed 2 Army Rangers in Afghanistan
Harvey home destroyed by fire
Cool or creepy? New sculpture draws strong reactions
Cubs usher with heart problem nearly didn't get World Series ring
More Photos