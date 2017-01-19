NEWS

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests sued by ex-employee

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A lawsuit was filed by against SNAP, the Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, by a former employee of the sex abuse victims' advocacy group.

The former employee claims she was fired after she learned the group's officers conspired with attorneys for sex abuse survivors and that SNAP accepted financial kickbacks for referring abuse victims to attorneys.

SNAP president Barbara Blaine said in a statement: "The allegations are not true. This will be proven in court. SNAP leaders are now, and always have been, devoted to following the SNAP mission: To help victims heal and to prevent further sexual abuse."
