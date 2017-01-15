Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park

CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago police fatally shot a man suspected of shooting three people Sunday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood, police said.
Officers were on patrol at about 12:23 a.m. in the 3400-block of West Madison Street when they heard gunshots, police said. After observing the suspect fleeing the scene, officers chased him into an alley in the 3300-block of West Monroe Street and the suspect pulled out a gun, prompting one of the officers to shoot him, police said.
The suspect, a 34-year-old man, was wounded several times and transported to a hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead, police said. His identity has not been released by authorities.
Police said said that three people were discovered wounded in the 3400-block of West Madison Street. A 51-year-old woman was shot in the chest and is in stable condition, a 21-year-old man was wounded in the buttocks and is in stable condition and a 21-year-old woman is in good condition after a graze wound to her leg.
No officers were injured in the shooting. Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.
In the wake of the Department of Justice's report on CPD, some activists are skeptical of the department.
"We're just not inclined to give Chicago police the benefit of the doubt when it comes to patrolling our community," said Eric Russell of the Tree of Life Justice League of Illinois.
The officers involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days. The Independent Police Review Authority is investigating.