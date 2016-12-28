Son, 5, of slain security guard sworn in as honorary Harvey cop

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) --The 5-year-old son of a railroad security guard killed last month was sworn in Wednesday morning as an honorary Harvey police officer.
Tyrone Hardin Jr., who is on his Christmas break from school, will spend Wednesday assigned to Harvey Deputy Chief of Police Gregory Thomas.
Hardin's father, Tyrone Hardin Sr., 38, was killed Nov. 26 while he was on duty as a Canadian National Railroad security guard in south suburban Harvey. Rashad Williams, 24, of East Hazel Crest, has been charged in his murder and accused of killing Hardin when he was fleeing police in a stolen vehicle.
The younger Hardin had dreamed of being a police officer after seeing his father hold several security jobs over the years.