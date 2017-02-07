NEWS

South Elgin school to wear Cubs gear to support boy recovering from alleged beating

A hallway scuffle left Henry Sembdner so badly hurt he couldn't breathe on his own, but an online update from his family Monday said he was awake, eating and talking. (WLS)

By
SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
It isn't baseball season, but students and staff at a school in northwest suburban South Elgin will wear Chicago Cubs gear Tuesday to support a boy who was seriously injured at school.

Henry Sembdner is still hospitalized at Lutheran General Hospital, but is improving. To show their support for Henry, students at Kenyon Woods Middle School will wear gear representing his favorite team.

Henry Sembdner


School officials said Henry may have accidentally bumped another student last Friday. That student became aggressive and began to violently attack him. Henry's head hit the floor so hard, he suffered several skull fractures.

Henry was severely injured and couldn't breathe on his own. He was airlifted to Lutheran General, where he was placed in a medically induced coma. His family said Sunday he was awake, but not yet talking.

Henry's mother posted an update Monday that said he was having conversations and eating. He also asked to read cards his classmates made for him. She said he is very thankful for the support.

"I'm sure it shows him there are people that care. I think it's amazing to see how many people can come together for just one person," she said.

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo tweeted a message of support to Henry Monday night, promising him tickets to a game and encouraging him to stay strong.



School officials won't identify the alleged attacker, but the student was turned over to police after the beating.
