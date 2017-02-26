CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --A teen girl found dead in a grassy area next to a home in Chicago Heights last week has been identified.
Police said they received a 911 call shortly before 9:30 p.m. from a caller saying she could hear a woman screaming for help in the 1400-block of Schilling Avenue last Wednesday. When police arrived at the scene they found a girl unresponsive on the ground up against a fence on the property of a home.
Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her but failed, and she was pronounced dead shortly before 10 p.m.
The victim has been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner as Melanie Valencia, 17, of Chicago Heights.