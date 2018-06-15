Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march

Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are in Chicago Friday to join students from the West and South sides of Chicago in a rally and march for peace outside St. Sabina Church.The summer concert in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood is hoping to convey a powerful message of peace.Students with various peace organizations, including young activists from Parkland, will be part of a campaign this summer. Their nationwide tour, Road to Change, begins in Chicago outside St. Sabina Catholic Church.Father Michael Pfleger invites the students to be a part of their summer peace rally. Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson and Will I Am will perform.An anti-violence installation on display, commissioned by a local advertising agency, looks like a bike share station, but uses mock guns instead of bicycles.A father grieving his son after the Parkland school shooting will also create a mural.The rally is slated to begin at 7 p.m., while the march begins at 8:30 p.m.