Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march

EMBED </>More Videos

Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are in Chicago Friday to join students from Chicago in a rally and march for peace outside St. Sabina Church. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Survivors of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting are in Chicago Friday to join students from the West and South sides of Chicago in a rally and march for peace outside St. Sabina Church.

The summer concert in the city's Auburn Gresham neighborhood is hoping to convey a powerful message of peace.

Students with various peace organizations, including young activists from Parkland, will be part of a campaign this summer. Their nationwide tour, Road to Change, begins in Chicago outside St. Sabina Catholic Church.

Father Michael Pfleger invites the students to be a part of their summer peace rally. Chance the Rapper, Jennifer Hudson and Will I Am will perform.

An anti-violence installation on display, commissioned by a local advertising agency, looks like a bike share station, but uses mock guns instead of bicycles.

A father grieving his son after the Parkland school shooting will also create a mural.

The rally is slated to begin at 7 p.m., while the march begins at 8:30 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
gun lawsgun safetychicago violenceparkland school shootingmichael pflegerpeace marchChicagoAuburn Gresham
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Michigan girl, 12, shot to death in West Garfield Park
Family on the hook for $132,000 after son topples statue
Man in custody for sucker punching woman on CTA Red Line, police say
$5K reward offered in brutal Far South Side murder
Detainee punches correctional lieutenant in face
Aurora's first Pride parade steps off Sunday
Mount Prospect man wants stolen Trump sign replaced
U of C releases homelessness study as Lower Wacker Drive encampment cleared
Show More
Tattoo artist surprises 10-year-old with Black Panther-themed prosthetic leg
Fatal crash closes EB North Avenue in Glendale Heights
Paul Manafort headed to jail in Robert Mueller probe
Travolta, Preston discuss playing husband and wife in 'Gotti'
Hero fisherman saves teen sucked into dam
More News