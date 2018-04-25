Police investigating possible theft from Holy Name Cathedral

Chicago police said they're investigating reports of trespassers inside Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral.

Chicago police said they're investigating reports of trespassers inside Chicago's Holy Name Cathedral.

Police said two men have been spotted going into unauthorized areas several times over the past two months.

Church officials believe money was stolen and they are still trying to figure out how much.

The Chicago Archdiocese said in a statement, "While researching a shortfall in offertory collections, the leadership of Holy Name Cathedral discovered evidence of repeated criminal trespass at the Cathedral offices. The matter was reported to the Chicago Police Department and we are cooperating in their investigation. At this time, we do not know the extent of the loss, but we are conducting an audit of collections and will report on our findings."

Area North Detectives are investigating.
