Police: Woman sexually assaulted along Kenosha County Bike Trail

Police are stepping up patrols along the Kenosha County Bike Trail after a 67-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on Sunday.Police said the woman was walking northbound near the 9100 block of the trail when she was approached and forced to the ground by an unknown male. Following the assault, the man fled the scene southbound on foot. The woman was transported to the hospital, treated and released.The victim described the suspect as a black male in his 30s, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall with a stocky build, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers or the Kenosha Sheriff's Department directly.