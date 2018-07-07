From Illinois State Police:

ISP, CPD, and IDOT personnel will be on the expressway providing a safety barrier between the motoring public traveling on the interstate and the marchers. The left lanes of traffic in the area will remain open. — DIANE PATHIEU (@pathieuabc7) July 7, 2018

Protesters began boarding buses at St. Sabina to head to the Dan Ryan Expressway for a protest march.

Thousands of anti-violence protesters are expected to march down a section of the Dan Ryan Expressway Saturday morning.Getting support from city leaders, Father Michael Pfleger plans to march down the Dan Ryan Expressway for an anti-violence march. The march starts at 10 a.m.Protesters plan to march on the northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway from 79th Street to 67th Street. Thousands of marchers are scheduled to join in, carrying banners demanding common sense gun laws, community resources, better schools, jobs and economic development.At about 8:40 a.m., IDOT workers began closing lanes on the Dan Ryan at 79th Street in preparation for the march. Illinois State Police said that their personnel, along with the Chicago Police Department and IDOT, will be on the expressway to provide a barrier between the marchers and traffic. The left lanes on the expressway will remain open, police said.According to Governor Bruce Rauner's office, anyone who ignores the boundaries and marches onto the expressway may be arrested.At about 9 a.m., marchers were gathered at St. Sabina's Church and boarding buses to be shuttled to the Dan Ryan Expressway.Protesters arrived at St. Sabina from all across Chicago. One 19-year-old woman said she was a victim of gun violence just four months ago."Everybody is affected and it shouldn't be. That's why I am glad that we're all here, that we're all trying to make a difference and that's what matters. Hopefully the people in power listen to us so that everything can change and my nephews can grow up in a world that they don't have to worry about experiencing a pain that I did," said Katherine Pisabaj.Many Chicago police officers and officials with the Illinois State Police will be on hand to ensure safety of the crowd.Chicago's Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson both have shared their support for this movement, meant to draw attention for more community investment."Our mission at CPD is to make sure individuals protest peacefully and keep them safe," said Superintendent Johnson.The Chicago Police Department is planning to pay overtime to hundreds of officers deployed around the Ryan.