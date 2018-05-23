FOP to protest Rialmo decision, says Emanuel turned his back on CPD

The Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago called on all of its members to attend Wednesday morning's City Council meeting. Some started calling the day "Blue Wednesday."In a letter sent out to members last week, the FOP said Mayor Rahm Emanuel has turned his back on police and put police officers in danger.The letter comes in response to the police board's decision to put Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo on a no-pay status for a 2015 fatal shootings of Quintonio LeGrier and Bettie Jones.CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson had previously determined the shootings to be justified.The FOP also claims that the city's civilian oversight board is conducting "bogus, politically motivated investigations, arbitrarily punishing officers."According to the Chicago Tribune, Emanuel has responded by saying he's playing it "down the middle of the fairway" with competing sides on the police reform issue.Officers are planning to gather at City Hall around 10 a.m. Wednesday.