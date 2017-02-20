Hundreds gather at 'Not My President's Day' protest in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Hundreds of demonstrators gathered Monday afternoon in downtown Chicago for the second day in a row to protest President Donald Trump.
"Not My Presidents Day" protests were planned across the country Monday and come after demonstrations over the weekend focused on the president's immigration ban.
Protesters gathered at Wacker Drive and Wabash Avenue at noon, across the Chicago River from Trump Tower.
On Saturday, protesters gathered at the same spot before marching through the Loop to Federal Plaza. The group said they came together to defend immigrants, Muslims, people of color, LGBTQ people, workers and the poor.