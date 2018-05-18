POLITICS

Polish president visits Chicago, meets with Emanuel, Rauner

The president of Poland visited Chicago Friday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Polish president Andrzej Duda is in Chicago Friday to visit the city's large Polish population.

Chicago is home to 1.1 million Polish people, the largest Polish population in the world outside of Warsaw.

The President began his day by meeting with Governor Bruce Rauner at the Polish Consulate in Gold Coast.

According to Rauner, he and Duda discussed a possible North American trade and investment office that would fascilitate bringing Polish businesses to the United States.

Rauner said he believes Chicago is the natural location for the office and discussed that option at length with Duda.

After leaving the consulate, Duda visited the Polish Museum of America and planned to lay a wreath at the Katyn Monument in the St. Adelbert Cemetery in Niles.

Duda will also meet with Mayor Rahm Emanuel Friday afternoon.
