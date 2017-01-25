Gov. Bruce Rauner used his State of the State address to call on lawmakers to work with him to resolve Illinois' budget crisis, saying both parties agree something needs to change.The Republican delivered the speech to a joint session of the Illinois General Assembly on Wednesday. The governor says he's heartened by a bipartisan deal the Senate is considering and the Legislature should "build on that cooperation."He says Illinois' economy could "take off like a rocket ship" if lawmakers could agree on pro-business measures. Rauner also said he's "deeply optimistic" about the future of Illinois despite the state's problems.House Deputy Majority Leader Lou Lang gave the Democrats' response to Rauner's address. Lang says Illinois should halve its corporate income tax rate to help businesses.Rauner called violence in Chicago "intolerable" during his State of the State address and said Illinois needs to end violent crime in the nation's third-largest city.Rauner's statement came after President Donald Trump tweeted late Tuesday that he would "send in the Feds!" if Chicago's high homicide numbers don't improve.Rauner called for a "joint commitment" among city, county, state and federal governments to "find a solution to curb the violence."The Republican says Illinois State Police officers are helping the Chicago Police Department and have stepped up efforts to stop crime that has spread to the city's expressways.Rauner says the state must strive for a cure to violence by providing good jobs, eliminating slums with incentives for development and school choice.