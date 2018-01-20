POLITICS

Thousands expected for Women's March Chicago on Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Thousands are expected to attend the Women's March Chicago on Saturday, which will begin in Grant Park with speakers and move to Federal Plaza.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. in Grant Park with music and other activities are scheduled. Entrance to the event is located at Congress Parkway and Columbus Drive.
The speaking program begins at 11 a.m. and the march will step off at 12:30 p.m. Participants will gather on Jackson Street at Columbus Drive. They will march west on Jackson Street to Clark Street, north on Clark Street to Federal Plaza. Organizers expect marchers to disband at Jackson Street and Dearborn Street.



Last year, about 250,000 women -- and men -- attended the Chicago event, which was held a day after President Donald Trump was inaugurated. Marches were held around the world, which are again scheduled globally this year.

Saturday's march has been titled "March to the Polls" and aims to mobilize women to not only vote, but also run for office and support female candidates.

10 p.m. Friday through 2 p.m. Saturday
--Columbus Drive, from Monroe Street to Balbo Drive
--Jackson Boulevard from Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue.
--Westbound lane of Congress Parkway between Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.

Tahera Ahmad, Associate Chaplain and Director of Interfaith engagement, Northwestern University; Bridget Gainer, Cook County commissioner; Lisa Madigan, Illinois Attorney General; Quiana McKenzie, Emily's List regional campaign finance advisor; Channyn Lynne Parker, transgender activist; Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky; Congressman Bill Foster; Chakena Sims, Chicago Votes board member; Tom Steyer, NextGen America founder/president; K. Sujata, Chicago Foundation of Women president/CEO; Celina Villanueva, New Americans Democracy Project and Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights; Suzette Wright, former Chicago Ford Assembly Plant employee; Kim Foxx, Cook County state's attorney; Anna Valencia, Chicago city clerk; Asha Binbek, of the Council on American-Islamic Relations - CAIR; and Michelle Mbekeani-Wiley, of the League of Women Voters.

For more information, visit: http://womens121marchonchicago.org/
