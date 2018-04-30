Report: Elgin woman shot 3 times by police

A new report says an Elgin woman shot by police in March was hit three times, twice in the head. (WLS)

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
A report sheds new light on a deadly Elgin police shooting from March.

The Chicago Tribune reported that Decynthia Clements was shot three times by an Elgin officer; twice in the head and once in the chest, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

The Medical Examiner's Office also said Clements had cocaine in her system.

Police said she had a knife as she got out of her burning car on I-90. Police said they negotiated with her for over an hour after unsuccessfully trying to make a traffic stop. During the negotiations her vehicle caught fire. Police said she was shot after lunging at officers with the knife.
