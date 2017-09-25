Report: Mother of Kenneka Jenkins says protests are over

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div></div>
ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) --
The mother of a 19-year-old Chicago woman found dead in a hotel freezer in Rosemont said the frequent protests outside the hotel are over, the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday.

In a video posted to social media, Tereasa Martin said, "you know what, this protest is over," the Sun-Times said.

Martin, the mother of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins who was found dead Sept. 10, indicated that she felt taken advantage of by protest organizers, the Sun-Times said. She did not name the organizers, but said they took financial advantage of the situation.

WATCH: HOTEL VIDEOS OF KENNEKA JENKINS
EMBED More News Videos

(1 of 4)

Raw Rosemont 3



Police released snippets of surveillance video that show Jenkins disoriented, walking into walls and stumbling around the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Rosemont hours after she arrived with friends for a party on the ninth floor.

Police said that they have handed over the hotel video to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office, which has not yet ruled on the cause and manner of her death. The office has said they are awaiting toxicology results.

Rosemont police do not believe foul play is suspected, but Jenkins' mother has been outspoken about wanting more information about the night her daughter died.

The family of Kenneka Jenkins, 19, said they have many questions after the Chicago woman was found dead in a Rosemont hotel freezer.



Activists have called for the FBI to investigate the Rosemont Police Department's handling of the case.

On Friday, one person was arrested outside the hotel during a large protest that stemmed from Jenkins' death.

Kenneka Jenkins.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
hoteldeath investigationbody foundprotestRosemont
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 arrested after protest outside Rosemont hotel where woman found dead
Kenneka Jenkins' funeral tentatively set for next weekend
Rosemont police: FBI not investigating death of woman found in hotel freezer
Raw video released showing woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer
Video shows woman walk into freezer of Rosemont hotel, activist says
Rosemont mayor speaks on hotel freezer death
Police examine surveillance video after woman found dead inside hotel freezer
Family of woman found dead in Rosemont hotel freezer looks for answers
Chicago woman found dead in freezer of Rosemont hotel
Top Stories
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US: Not pushing for regime change
Boy, 8, killed while protecting sister from being sexually assaulted
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest; Dale Earnhardt Jr quotes JFK
Hot dog vendor whose cash was taken by cop given $87K
Opioid deaths spike in McHenry County, rage in suburbs
LaSalle man wins $1.6 million Morris VFW Queen of Hearts jackpot
Cop suing for pregnancy discrimination: 'I still can't believe this goes on in 2017'
Show More
Durbin blasts GOP for latest Obamacare repeal bill, vote expected soon
Steelers player who stood for national anthem has top-selling jersey
Cancer survivor, his doctor to hike Mount Kilimanjaro
McCain calls brain cancer prognosis 'very poor'
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos