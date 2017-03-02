WEDDING

Martha Stewart hosting Chicago wedding party

EMBED More News Videos

This weekend, Martha Stewart is hosting a wedding party in Chicago bringing together some of the finest wedding vendors, expert speakers and bridal fashion all under one roof.



CHICAGO -- Wedding season will be here before you know it. Brides are already trying to track down various vendors to make the day extra special.

This weekend, Martha Stewart is hosting a wedding party in Chicago bringing together some of the finest wedding vendors, expert speakers and bridal fashion all under one roof. Anthony Luscia, the special project and men's fashion editor from Martha Stewart Magazine showed us some of the trends this season when it comes to the groom.

EVENT DETAILS:

Sunday, March 5th 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel
221 North Columbus Drive
Chicago, Ill.

Ticket prices begin at $40
More information can be found on weddingpartynewyork.com.
Related Topics:
shoppingweddingweddingswedding dressChicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
WEDDING
Couples marry, renew vows at Willis Tower Skydeck
Couple who battled cancer together ties knot
4 couples win Willis Tower Skydeck wedding contest
Survey: Average wedding costs more than $35K
More wedding
SHOPPING
Nazi gear: Is Amazon profiting by selling hatred?
JC Penney closing up to 140 stores
Little Tykes toddler swings recalled due to fall hazard
2 million Calphalon knives recalled due to laceration hazard
More Shopping
Top Stories
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
Girl says woman's 'satanic' murder ended over 2 weeks of captivity
World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field
Man attacks woman inside her car on NW Side, police say
Suspect in murder of 8-year-old following traffic crash arrested
Teacher slams school district with crowdfunded billboard
Show More
Man killed in Bridgeport crash
'Beauty and the Beast' film to feature first gay Disney character
Driver in deadly high-speed Des Plaines crash avoided license revocation
The French Pastry school looking for next big pastry chef
Teen snaps selfie with a photobombing ghost
More News
Top Video
Calls grow for Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe
Beau Biden's brother, widow in romantic relationship
Man loses husband, father in Ottawa tornado
Where to go for spring break this year
More Video