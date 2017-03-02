Martha Stewart hosting Chicago wedding party

CHICAGO -- Wedding season will be here before you know it. Brides are already trying to track down various vendors to make the day extra special.
This weekend, Martha Stewart is hosting a wedding party in Chicago bringing together some of the finest wedding vendors, expert speakers and bridal fashion all under one roof. Anthony Luscia, the special project and men's fashion editor from Martha Stewart Magazine showed us some of the trends this season when it comes to the groom.
EVENT DETAILS:
Sunday, March 5th 12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel
221 North Columbus Drive
Chicago, Ill.
Ticket prices begin at $40
More information can be found on weddingpartynewyork.com.