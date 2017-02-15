14-year-old Talia Fruend battles bone cancer, gets WCL surprise

Talia Fruend was a happy, athletic, outgoing little girl. She loved running, played the saxophone, played basketball and took up archery. In July of 2016, at the age of 13, she was diagnosed with metastasized Ewing sarcoma - it is a rare bone cancer that is inoperable. She is now 14, and fighting for her life.
Former WCL makeup artist George Hamel told us about Fruend and sent an e-mail to see if we could help out.
At 14, Fruend loves doing makeup and hair, and loves clothes. Since one of her dreams is to be a professional makeup artist, we decided to make her dream come true.
Fruend got the full princess treatment from our makeup people - Alx Galasinao and her Mighty Artist Production team http://www.helloalx.com/, and she'll get a crash course in professional makeup.
Plus we had a special surprise for her - cosmetic companies have joined to donate makeup - from foundation, to brushes and everything in between, so she'll be ready to practice her new found skills.
Thank you to the companies that donated to her ultimate makeup basket, plus the audience went home with a goody bag of cosmetics:
Dior
Burberry
Urban decay
Estee' Lauder
Smashbox
Hourglass
Bobbi brown
Clinique
Clarins
Fruend is also a HUGE Cubs fan! Through her hospital, Lutheran General, she is getting the chance to go to Phoenix for Cubs spring training!
This little girl is trying to make her dreams come true.
Visit Talia Fruend GoFundMe page: https://www.gofundme.com/2f49un8
Related Topics:
societyWindy City LIVEcancersurprise
societyWindy City LIVEcancersurprise