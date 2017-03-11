  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Chicago 2017 St. Patrick's Day Parade LIVE at Noon
ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Celebrating St. Patrick's Day at the Irish American Heritage Center

You can learn about St. Patrick?s Day at the Irish American Heritage Center. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Everyone is Irish during Chicago's St. Patrick's Day celebrations and you can learn about the traditions and culture at the Irish American Heritage Center.

On Saturday, March 11, 2017, the center is hosting a St. Patrick's Festival following the downtown parade. The family-friendly festival starts at noon and continues to midnight. Experience traditional Irish music, dance, food, gifts, and children's activities.

The Irish American Heritage Center is also offering programming and exhibits like movies, Irish language lessons and even genealogy workshops. Tickets are $15, but kids 12 and under get in free.

Everyone is Irish during Chicago?s St. Patrick?s Day celebrations.



There's even more fun during St. Patrick's Day on March 17, 2017 with another round of Irish music, dance, and children's activities at the Irish American Heritage Center from noon to midnight. Tickets are $10, but children 12 and under get in free. The President of the Irish American Heritage Center, Eugene Cooney, and members from the Trinity Irish Dancers joined Eyewitness News for an early start to the celebrations.

St. Patrick's Festival and St. Patrick's Day Celebration
Date: 3/11 and 3/17
Hours: Noon-Midnight each day
Address: 4626 N Knox Avenue, Chicago, IL 60630
Admission/ Ticket Prices: $15 for adults and children 12 and under free for 3/11 and $10 on 3/17. Children 12 and under are free.
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
