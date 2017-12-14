SOCIETY

Field Museum announces 2018 free days for Illinois residents

Chicago's Field Museum announced the 2018 free days for Illinois residents.

The museum is offering specific free admission days in January and June, as well as free admission for Illinois residents for the entire month of February.

The Field Museum's 2018 free admission days are:

January 3, 4, 15, 27 and 28
February 1-28

June 20, 21, 22

The museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on those days.

Visitors must provide proof of Illinois residency to enjoy free basic admission on the above dates. Visitors can upgrade to an All-Access pass to access special exhibitions, or purchase individual tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition at an additional cost.
