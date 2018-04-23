SOCIETY

Royal mom fashion: Kate Middleton's dress reminiscent of Princess Diana

EMBED </>More Videos

Prince William and Duchess Kate introduce public to new baby prince.

Kate Middleton has been known to make fashion choices that seem to salute Princess Diana, and Monday's royal baby arrival was no exception.

As the Duchess left the hospital with the her new little one and husband Prince William, the dress she wore bore similarities to the one Princess Diana wore when she gave birth to Prince Harry. Both dresses were red with white collars, which royals fans were quick to point out.


The baby is fifth in line to the throne, after grandfather Prince Charles, father Prince William and the two older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The new arrival bumps Prince Harry, the baby's uncle, to sixth place in the line of succession.

RAW VIDEO: Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at hospital to meet baby brother
EMBED More News Videos

Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive with Prince William to meet their new brother.



Prince Harry, now 33, will marry Meghan Markle on May 19.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyroyal familyroyalsu.s. & worldprince williamkate middletonbabyfamilyparentingfashioncelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbuzzworthy
Related
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
Odds are in for royal baby name
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
Will & Kate's royal family through the years
Princess Charlotte has adorable photo shoot before nursery school
SOCIETY
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
The royal baby and the line to the British throne
PHOTOS: Kate Middleton shows off baby bump
Art criticized as anti-Muslim removed from Aurora Public Library
More Society
Top Stories
Tenn. Waffle House shooting suspect from Illinois in custody, police say
Motorist who died after car went into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier ID'd
9 dead, 16 injured after van hits pedestrians in Toronto; driver in custody
Ex-wife: Suspect in incestuous murders had 'explosive' temper
Toddler's body found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Va.
Man charged with leading trooper on 100 mph chase on Indiana Toll Road
Off-duty Dolton police officer shot in Chicago
White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar 'progressing well' after surgery
Show More
Kate Middleton gives birth to royal baby No. 3
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
Man shot on Facebook Live completely breathing on his own
AG Madigan files lawsuit against bus company alleging discrimination, customer harassment
VIDEO: Police use Taser on passenger, remove him from flight to Chicago
More News