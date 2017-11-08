SOCIETY

Former President Barack Obama reports for jury duty

Former President Barack Obama reported for jury duty at the Daley Center in Chicago's Loop Wednesday morning. (WLS)

Cate Cauguiran
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Former President Barack Obama returned to Chicago Wednesday to perform a civic duty.

Security was heightened at the Daley Center in the Loop. That's where sources said the former president would report for jury duty.

He left his home in Chicago's Kenwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. He arrived at the Daley Center and was upstairs by just after 10:15 a.m.

Former President Barack Obama in a jury room at the Daley Center.



When he entered the jury room, he took time to shake everyone's hand and sign a few books other potential jurors had with them.



Just last week, at his foundation summit in Chicago, Obama extolled the values of public service. He has long been outspoken about the importance of civic engagement.

Presumably, just like the rest of us called to jury duty in Cook County, the former president will be paid $17.20 for his day of service.

It's safe to say Obama may be the highest profile person on jury duty in the county's recent history.
