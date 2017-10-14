Protect your kids from cyber bullying

CHICAGO (WLS) --October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It's a time when parents should take extra time to make sure their children are staying safe at school and on social media.
Whether it's privacy settings or safety software, parents can have a direct impact on the length of their children's online activity and who they choose to communicate with online. Sean Chubner from Digital Doc sat down with ABC 7 to talk about ways to ensure your child's safety and prevent cyber bullying.
