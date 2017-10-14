  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
SOCIETY

Protect your kids from cyber bullying

EMBED </>More Videos

October is National Bullying Prevention Month. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
October is National Bullying Prevention Month. It's a time when parents should take extra time to make sure their children are staying safe at school and on social media.

Whether it's privacy settings or safety software, parents can have a direct impact on the length of their children's online activity and who they choose to communicate with online. Sean Chubner from Digital Doc sat down with ABC 7 to talk about ways to ensure your child's safety and prevent cyber bullying.

For more information, visit these websites:
digitaldocrepair.com
netnanny.com
secureteen.com/
teensafe.com/
itunes.apple.com/us/app/find-my-friends
support.apple.com/explore/find-my-iphone-ipad-mac-watch
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybullyingcyberbullying
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Palos Heights students' contest-winning game hits shelves
Boy killed in 1992 Cabrini Green shooting remembered
Sanitation workers find diamond ring accidentally thrown in trash
Chicago Marathon runner with broken hip thanks officers for helping him finish
More Society
Top Stories
Woman, 64, killed, young boy shot in Rogers Park
Fans ready to cheer Cubs on in Game 1 of NLCS
Freed hostage says Taliban-linked captors killed infant daughter, raped American wife
Police: Burglars hit high-end watch store on Magnificent Mile
9-year-old boy missing from Lawndale
Family of Tinley Park crash victim stunned, heartbroken
Dozens of seniors may have been left by staff at burning senior living center
2 employees killed in foiled North Carolina prison break
Show More
Illinois joins 18 other states suing over Trump's health care order
Exclusive look at Army relief operations in Puerto Rico
Supt. Eddie Johnson briefly faints at law enforcement event
Card skimming device found at Indiana gas station
More News
Top Video
Palos Heights students' contest-winning game hits shelves
Exclusive look at Army relief operations in Puerto Rico
Woman, 64, killed, young boy shot in Rogers Park
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video