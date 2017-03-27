SOCIETY

Street renamed in honor of fallen Chicago firefighter

Chicago firefighter William F. Grant was killed in 2007 when his fire truck collided with a school bus. (WLS)

A Chicago street was renamed Saturday to honor a firefighter who died in the line of duty ten years ago.

Chicago firefighter William F. Grant, 44, was killed in 2007 when his fire-truck collided with a school bus near 59th and Wells.

A street sign was unveiled at 90th and Hoyne in his honor by his three children, Kristen, Caroline and Danny. The sign is outside the Grant's home in the city's Beverly neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

"This is a sign that commemorates your father's life," his brother Tom Grant said during a ceremony. "This is a sign of respect. This is a sign of admiration for a life well-lived. This is a sign of honor that was well earned. This is a sign of appreciation from a grateful community."

Fire Commissioner Jose Santiago said that he was honored to have known Grant, who was known as Bill or Billy. Santiago said Grant loved two things: his family and job.

