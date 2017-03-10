'The Minimalists' share how they de-cluttered their lives

CHICAGO --Imagine living your life with 80 percent fewer items than what you currently have. Joshua Fields Millburn and Ryan Nicodemus, known as "The Minimalists", did just that as a way to embrace the minimalist lifestyle and improve their quality of life.
Joshua and Ryan help people live more meaningful lives with less through their website, books, podcast, and documentary. Minimalists don't focus on having less; rather, they focus on making room for more: more time, more passion, more experiences, more growth, more contribution, and more contentment. Clearing the clutter from life's path helps make that room.
You can see Joshua and Ryan in "Minimalism: A Documentary About the Important Things" on Netflix.
More on "The Minimalists": theminimalists.com
