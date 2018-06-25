SOCIETY

VIDEO: Woman calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water in San Francisco goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to Giants fans outside AT&T Park. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN FRANCISCO --
A woman went viral after calling police on an 8-year-old girl who was selling water bottles to San Francisco Giants fans outside AT&T Park.

The controversial call was caught on video. The woman, later identified as Alison Ettel, said that the little girl was "loudly" selling water outside her apartment for hours. The child's mother, Erin Austin, confronted the caller.

"She comes out and demands the permit for my daughter. She said if we didn't give it to her she'd call the cops," the girl's mother said. "So I said, 'Ok, call the cops.' And she did."

"The lady called the police because I didn't have a permit," said the girl.

"Yeah, um, illegally selling water without a permit," Ettel said.

Ettel told ABC News that she never spoke to the little girl, but says her building's security guard first tried to get the girl and her mom to keep the noise down or move, saying she "did phone the police but not to report them" and that she "simply wanted to know if what they were doing was legal."

Austin posted a video on Instagram stories showing her daughter out selling water again.

A little girl sells water in San Francisco in this screenshot from Instagram stories.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societychildrenpoliceSFPDviralviral videoinstagramsocial mediaSan Francisco GiantsparentingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Chicago Pride Parade 2018 on ABC7
Women in Saudi Arabia hit the roads after driving ban is lifted
Firefighters deliver pizza for driver after crash
Chicago's Black Fire Brigade opens new facility
More Society
Top Stories
2 in custody after chase on I-290 ends in West Side crash
Woman killed in apparent Orland Park murder-suicide ID'd
Trial of man accused of murdering wife in 1973 begins Monday
Shooting investigation at Long Beach Calif. senior housing facility
Woman killed in hit and run near Oswego
Person pulled from SUV fire in Kildeer
Hot air balloon hits power lines, crashes into Mich. lake
Off-duty CPD probationary officer pulled out gun in confrontation outside Rosemont bar, police say
Show More
Father, 2 teens rescued from DuPage River after kayaks overturn in Naperville
Previous shootings reported at California park where father killed
Pharmacist accused of denying woman prescription to end pregnancy
2 killed in plane crash near western Illinois airport
More News