Chicago Cubs to visit White House Monday to celebrate World Series championship
The Chicago Cubs are headed to the White House on Monday. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Cubs will celebrate their 2016 World Series championship at the White House Monday afternoon.

The Cubs arrived in Washington D.C. Sunday. The team will meet with President Barack Obama in the final days of his presidency, and on the heels of this weekend's Cubs Convention.

"I think we're all excited for it. When we played the Nationals in D.C. earlier, I got a tour, but it was probably the C tour. Hopefully we'll get the A plus tour when we're there," said Cubs third basemen Kris Bryant.

"We're all excited. There's probably three people I would be star-struck by and he is one of them," said Cubs shortstop Addison Russell.

Although President Obama is a White Sox fan, he was quick to congratulate the Cubs on their historic World Series win last November.

Cubs players were in Washington, D.C., Sunday night ahead of their Monday visit to the White House.



You can watch the Cubs celebrate at the White House on ABC7, ABC7Chicago.com and the ABC7 Newsapp at 12:05 p.m.
