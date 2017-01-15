  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SPORTS

Chicago Cubs prepare for White House visit on Monday
EMBED </>More News Videos

The Chicago Cubs are headed to the White House on Monday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs were in Washington, D.C., Sunday ahead of their White House visit on Monday.

The team will meet with President Barack Obama in the final days of his presidency, and on the heels of this weekend's Cubs Convention.

Although President Obama is a White Sox fan, he was quick to congratulate the Cubs on their historic World Series win last November.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Cubs players were in Washington, D.C., Sunday night ahead of their Monday visit to the White House.

Related Topics:
sportsChicago CubsWashington D.C.Lakeview
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Cubs Convention opens; exclusive interview with Tom Ricketts
Sources: Cubs to visit White House Monday
SPORTS
Chiefs' Travis Kelce hangs blame on referee: 'That wasn't a hold'
Justin Thomas caps off record week with trophy at Sony Open
McDermott scores career-best 31 to lead Bulls past Grizzlies
Packers' Mason Crosby sets record with 2 late 50-yard field goals
More Sports
Top Stories
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Chicago Weather: Freezing rain could impact Monday morning commute
Off-duty officer fires weapon in Albany Park
Young mother dies 7 months after being shot Memorial Day weekend
Trump Changes Plans on MLK Day Visit To African American History Museum
2 men shot, 1 fatally, in Melrose Park
Woman cited for speeding, crashing into St. Charles police car
Show More
Shooting suspect fatally shot by police in East Garfield Park
Woman, 11-year-old boy, injured in North Aurora drive-by shooting
Thousands rally to resist Republican health law repeal drive
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
Facebook to begin warning users of fake news before German election
More News
Top Video
Chicago police officer charged with sexual assault of minor
Cardinal Cupich talks about new Scorsese film 'Silence'
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
ABC7 First Alert Weather Forecast
More Video