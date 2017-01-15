Chicago Cubs prepare for White House visit on Monday

It happened: @Cubs win World Series. That's change even this South Sider can believe in. Want to come to the White House before I leave? — President Obama (@POTUS) November 3, 2016

The 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs were in Washington, D.C., Sunday ahead of their White House visit on Monday.The team will meet with President Barack Obama in the final days of his presidency, and on the heels of this weekend's Cubs Convention.Although President Obama is a White Sox fan, he was quick to congratulate the Cubs on their historic World Series win last November.