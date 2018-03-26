SPORTS

Exonerated man returns to job as White Sox groundskeeper after 23 years in prison

EMBED </>More Videos

After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
After a two-decade long gap in his resume, Nevest Coleman returned to the grounds of Guaranteed Rate Field Monday.

Imprisoned for a rape and murder he didn't commit, Coleman was exonerated and released in November.

On Monday, Coleman picked up right where he left off 23 years ago, as the Chicago White Sox welcomed him back with open arms.

It was a surreal moment for Coleman, reporting to Gate 4 with lunch bag in hand and walking the field with Jerry Powe and Harry Smith. The last time they punched the clock together was in 1994.

"I knew I got off work, and then next thing I knew I ain't see the streets no more. That's about all I knew," Coleman said.

Coleman and co-defendant Darryl Fulton were convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of a 20-year-old woman in Englewood. But in November, 23 years into their sentences, they were exonerated and released.

Coleman returned to his grounds keeping job for the White Sox in high-spirits, happy to pick up where he left off.

"The past is the past now. There's no more anger upset frustration. When I was in there, I was miserable, but now I've got my loved ones behind my on my side, that misery is gone now," Coleman said.

His co-worker Jerry Powe, is now his boss.

"He was a good, excellent worker. We're glad to have him back," Powe said.

And co-worker Harry Smith could hardly contain his excitement.

"I almost cried when I saw him because I hadn't seen him in a long time. I didn't even know he was even out," Smith said.

Coleman got straight to work, power-washing the area around Gate 4 and looking forward to a new life and White Sox Opening Day.

Coleman is a seasonal employee but he says he has his sights set on a full-time gig in the future.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsChicago White Soxfeel goodwrongful convictionwrongfully accusedChicagoArmour SquareBridgeport
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Murder charges dropped against 2 exonerated Chicago men
DNA evidence may exonerate 2 Chicago men in prison for 23 years
Man freed from prison after 29 years, conviction overturned
Man freed, charges dropped at hearing for pending murder retrial
SPORTS
White Sox rehire groundskeeper who wrongly spent 23 years in prison
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
Former MLB infielder Munenori Kawasaki set to retire
Sharks look to extend win streak vs. Blackhawks
More Sports
Top Stories
3 family members killed in Des Plaines crash
Woman fatally struck by car on NW Side
Wife speaks after man allegedly took teen to Mexico
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
13 dogs killed in Hampshire fire
Woman raped while walking dog in Hammond, police say
Virgil Abloh, Kanye West collaborator, named Louis Vuitton men's designer
Eisenhower Expressway construction leads to lane, exit closure through 2019
Show More
Ex-White Sox player Albert Belle arrested for indecent exposure
1 killed, 18 wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago
Man gets trapped between 2 buildings in Hawaii
Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion
More News
Top Video
Boy, 8, jumps from apartment fire in Gary: 'I didn't want to die'
Man charged after 65-year-old woman killed in Bronzeville home invasion
Stormy Daniels interview airs on 60 Minutes as President Trump returns to DC
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video