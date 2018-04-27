SPORTS

NFL Draft: Chicago Bears go back on the clock Friday night for Day 2 of NFL Draft

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Pace. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Chicago Bears will be back on the clock Friday night for Day 2 of the NFL Draft.

Rounds 2 and 3 of the draft take place Friday, but currently the Bears are only slated to pick once, owning the 39th overall pick. The Bears traded their third round pick this year in last year's big trade with the San Francisco 49ers to move up one spot toselect quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

With their first round pick Thursday, the Bears selected linebacker Roquan Smith out of Georgia. Bears GM Ryan Pace said Smith has everything the team is looking for at the linebacker position. He was highly touted by scouts as a smart defender and a big hitter.

Many experts expect the Bears to target a pass rusher with their second pick after losing linebackers Pernell McPhee and Willie Young. Smith's college teammate Lorenzo Carter and Boston College's Harold Landry After Thursday's first round, Boston College's Harold Landry are among the highest rated pass rushers still on the board after the first round.

The draft gets back underway at 6 p.m. for Rounds 2 and 3, with coverage on ESPN.

On Sunday, the Bears have two fourth round picks, followed by a pick in each of rounds 5-7. You can watch Rounds 4-7 on ABC on Sunday beginning at 11 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsChicago Bearsnfl draft
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NFL Draft 2018: Bears pick linebacker Roquan Smith in first round
SPORTS
Cubs' Kris Bryant out of lineup again after Sunday HBP
Irish offensive linemen Quenton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey drafted in top 10
White Sox's Danny Farquhar walking, 'moving in positive direction'
White Sox hoping to be a Royal pain again
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
1 killed, 1 wounded in Park Forest shooting
Prince William, Kate announce royal baby's name
2 charged in fatal shooting of blind man on West Side
'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Trump
Which characters are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'?
North Korea, South Korea agree to end war
Illinois Senate views marijuana as opioid alternative
Show More
Man charged in Lakeview sexual assault
Chicago rapper Bang Da Hitta charged with murder in Uptown shooting, denied bail
Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim
Suburban Chicago cache of guns connected to alleged cross-border crime conspiracy
More News