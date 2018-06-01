SPORTS

Pitcher Danny Farquhar to throw first pitch at White Sox game Friday

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
No doubt White Sox fans will be on their feet for what promises to be a moment of inspiration. Doctors have called Danny Farquhar "a miracle," and one even told him not to play the lottery again because he's already won.

"I just want to hit the mitt. I want to be somewhere close to the mitt," Farquhar said on Good Morning America.

But for Farquhar, just taking the mound is a blessing.

Exactly six weeks ago, after throwing 15 pitches, he collapsed in the Sox dugout after suffering a brain hemorrhage from a ruptured aneurysm.

The terrifying moment is seared in the memory of Sox fans, but Farquhar doesn't even remember pitching.

"How they described it was I came into the dugout. I immediately went to the trainer, told him I have head pains, and then I passed out, and I immediately started vomiting," he said.

His only memory is waking up five days later in the hospital.

For his wife Lexie, the mother of their three children, the fear is still fresh.

When you have everyone kind of looking at you like this might be a 30-year-old widow, it was heartbreaking. It felt like a bad dream," she said.

"This is the scar from opening up the skull. I had a few doctors call me 'miracle,' and how lucky I am to be as functional as I am," Farquhar said.

Farquhar said he's lucky that his health scare happened where it did.

"Luckily it happened after I pitched in a baseball game, where I have the whole staff here. It could've happened indoors, but as long as I was here with the staff that I have, it was the perfect place to happen," he said.

Friday night Farquhar returns to Guaranteed Rate Field, and though his season is over doctors have cleared him to begin training again after his ceremonial pitch.

"It's going to be a lobbed four-seam fastball, hopefully the one I can throw over the plate," Farquhar said.

Farquhar said he's determined to pitch in the majors again, but it's going to be a gradual process. Doctors say he still needs to keep his blood pressure in check.
