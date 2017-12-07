I-TEAM

Suspect in Chicago Tribune reporter carjacking was celebrating birthday

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Barb Markoff
CHICAGO (WLS) --
On Sunday night, Noriyhea Evans was celebrating his 18th birthday.

The festivities stretched into Monday morning, according to police, and included a carjacking in Bridgeport.

As a 29-year-old Chicago Tribune reporter was parked in her company-issued Chevy Malibu on West 31st Street, investigators say Evans tapped her window and ordered her out of the car. Another men got in with Evans and the pair drove off leaving the reporter behind but unharmed.

Tuesday night, two days into his 18th year, Evans was curbed by Chicago police on the North Side, allegedly driving that same carjacked vehicle the wrong way on a one-way street. A pair of 16-year-olds also in the car at that time were taken into custody.

On Thursday, a Cook County judge set bond at $20,000 for Evans, who is charged with vehicular hijacking.

He appears to have at least that much money in a photograph recently posted on his Facebook page.

In the picture, a jewelry-laden Evans is seen with two fistfuls of $100's. And a hefty stack of bills in his mouth.

According to the court bond order, Evans would have to put up 10 percent of the total, or $2,000. If he makes bond, the judge ordered that he also be put on electronic monitoring.

Because of his age at the time of the crime - barely 18 years old - police were still able to charge him as an adult.

His next court hearing is December 12.

The reporter was parked outside a doughnut shop at 749 West 31st Street in Bridgeport when she was carjacked. The incident was among dozens of recent carjacking's across the city.

Police sources say that Evans juvenile history made him known to the Chicago Police Department.

He attended Urban Prep West High School, according to a webpage touting his football talents. Videos of Evans, wearing the #1 uniform, show him quarterbacking the Urban Prep West Lions in 2016.

As of late Thursday afternoon, sheriff's officials told the I-Team that Evans was still in the Cook County jail and had not posted bond.
