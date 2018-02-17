CHICAGO (WLS) --Thousands of mourners gathered Saturday morning for the funeral of Chicago police Cmdr. Paul Bauer, who was gunned down this week at the Thompson Center.
The funeral started at 10 a.m. Nativity of Our Lord Church and is being live streamed on ABC7Chicago.com. (WATCH HERE)
Bauer's 13-year-old daughter, Grace, did the first reading, and Captain Mel Roman and Chief John Escalante, who was Bauer's friend since first grade, gave remarks.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Supt. Eddie Johnson and Gov. Bruce Rauner also spoke.
"Chicago is blessed to have known and been served by Paul Bauer. Chicago will never forget his grace and his goodness," Emanuel said.
More than 400 police agencies were represented at the funeral, which filled the church pews and two overflow rooms.
Archbishop Blase Cupich sent a letter to Bauer's family, which was read by Rev. Joe Altman, in which he called Bauer a hero and told them that they are not alone, as Chicago mourns with them. The letter said that Cupich wanted to attend, but was recovering from the flu, but said he would visit them soon.
The public is encouraged to participate by lining up along the procession route and wearing blue.
The procession will proceed west on 37th Street, south on Halsted Street, East on Pershing Road, to 90/94 East to I-57 South to 111th Street. The procession will end at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W. 111th Street in Alsip.
Due to the services, temporary parking restrictions will be into effect until 4 p.m. Saturday for the 3600-3900 blocks of South Halsted, South Emerald, South Union, South Lowe and South Wallace streets.
Residents should read signage in the area before parking. Cars may be relocated due to the restrictions. The procession is also expected to heavily impact traffic on Saturday.
On Friday, a visitation was held. Friday afternoon, mounted patrol stood in formation as his body was moved from Dalcamo Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
The casket for the commander, who led the 18th Police District on the Near North Side, was met by a large contingent of Chicago police, including the command staff and members from his unit of assignment. Those members received the casket, following tradition.
The wait to enter the church approached three hours, and the line wrapped around one block, then another, and then another.
Bauer's wife Erin and daughter Grace climbed the church steps and greeted every member of the public inside. They attended Nativity of Our Lord Church, and Bauer was a fixture in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
Meanwhile the murder suspect 44 year old Shomari Legghette has been charged with first degree murder of a police officer. Prosecutors said he shot commander Bauer six times. Bauer was assisting officers who were trying to make a street stop on Legghette.