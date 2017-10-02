Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip

Country music star Jason Aldean was headlining the evening's concert lineup and was onstage when the shooting began.
Here's a look at the timeline of events as the tragedy on the strip unfolded.
10:08 p.m. PT - First call to dispatch for reports of shots fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip
10:40 p.m. PT - Alert about an active shooter hits the news wires
11:08 p.m. PT - Las Vegas police shut down a portion of the strip
11:20 p.m. PT - Reports of multiple injured people taken to area hospitals
11:32 p.m. PT - Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport diverted
11:34 p.m. PT - Portion of Interstate 15 closed
11:56 p.m. PT - Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical
12:01 a.m. PT - Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down'
1:06 a.m. PT - Southern California police department says off-duty officer among those shot
1:32 a.m. PT - Las Vegas sheriff says officers killed gunman on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino
1:34 a.m. PT - Death toll jumps. Las Vegas sheriff says at least 20 people dead, 100 injured
1:54 a.m. PT - Las Vegas police say two off-duty officers among those killed
2:05 a.m. PT - Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer in critical condition, another wounded
2:13 a.m. PT - Police looking for roommate of shooter as person of interest in attack
2:30 a.m. PT - Jason Aldean sends out Instagram message confirming he and band are safe
3:30 a.m. PT - Las Vegas sheriff says at least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in attack
This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as soon as they are available.