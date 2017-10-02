LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING

Timeline of mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip

Eyewitness videos from the scene show the chaos following the mass shooting on the Las Vegas strip. (KTRK)

It is still an active scene on the Las Vegas strip after a gunman opened fire on thousands of concerts goers at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Country music star Jason Aldean was headlining the evening's concert lineup and was onstage when the shooting began.

Here's a look at the timeline of events as the tragedy on the strip unfolded.

10:08 p.m. PT - First call to dispatch for reports of shots fired at the Route 91 Harvest Festival outside Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip

10:40 p.m. PT - Alert about an active shooter hits the news wires

11:08 p.m. PT - Las Vegas police shut down a portion of the strip

11:20 p.m. PT - Reports of multiple injured people taken to area hospitals

11:32 p.m. PT - Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport diverted

11:34 p.m. PT - Portion of Interstate 15 closed

11:56 p.m. PT - Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 24 injured, 12 critical

12:01 a.m. PT - Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down'

1:06 a.m. PT - Southern California police department says off-duty officer among those shot

1:32 a.m. PT - Las Vegas sheriff says officers killed gunman on 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino

1:34 a.m. PT - Death toll jumps. Las Vegas sheriff says at least 20 people dead, 100 injured

1:54 a.m. PT - Las Vegas police say two off-duty officers among those killed

2:05 a.m. PT - Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer in critical condition, another wounded

2:13 a.m. PT - Police looking for roommate of shooter as person of interest in attack

2:30 a.m. PT - Jason Aldean sends out Instagram message confirming he and band are safe

3:30 a.m. PT - Las Vegas sheriff says at least 50 dead, more than 200 injured in attack

This is a developing story and we will bring you updates as soon as they are available.


