CHICAGO (WLS) --Family and fellow officers start saying goodbye to Chicago Police Commander Paul Bauer Friday.
Commander Bauer would have been celebrating his 16th wedding anniversary Friday, but instead there will be a visitation for the fallen commander.
Bauer, who led the 18th Police District, was shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center.
Friday Commander Bauer's casket proceeded from Dalcamo Funeral Home to Nativity of Our Lord Church in the Bridgeport neighborhood Friday afternoon. There will be a visitation starting at 3 p.m., which will be open to the public.
"I just have a profound amount of respect for the sacrifice that he made for our city. I did not know him personally but my heart goes out to his family and all his friends and colleagues," said Bridgeport resident Linda Ryan.
Bauer worshipped at Nativity of Our Lord Church with his family.
"He was part of this community so everybody knew him. So I think if you know him and you're part of this community, you should go and show your respects even if you didn't know him personally," said Bridgeport resident Jose Armenta.
Blue ribbons are tied around trees and city crews are cleaning the neighborhood to make way for the public to come and pay their respects.
"I mean tragic. He was one of the good guys. I mean he had a long service career. He was definitely someone who dedicated his life to serving us," said Bridgeport resident Matthew Cruz.
The funeral for Commander Bauer will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and will be limited to law enforcement officers, family, friends and dignitaries. The funeral will be livestreamed on ABC7Chicago.com.
Since the shooting, people have been coming to his Near North police district to sign a condolence book.
In the South Loop, students and staff have been leaving messages for the Bauer family, especially Grace, a 7th grader at the school.
"They have been writing messages to Grace every day since yesterday and the messages have been absolutely beautiful and I think its great way for them to deal with it also," said South Loop Elementary Principal Tara Shelton.
Meanwhile the murder suspect 44 year old Shomari Legghette has been charged with first degree murder of a police officer. Prosecutors said he shot commander Bauer six times. Bauer was assisting officers who were trying to make a street stop on Legghette.
Due to the services, the Chicago Office of Emergency Management and Communications is putting temporary parking restrictions into effect. They are currently in place as of Thursday night and will last until Saturday at 4 p.m. for the 3600-3900 blocks of South Halsted, South Emerald, South Union, South Lowe and South Wallace streets.
Residents should read signage in the area before parking. Cars may be relocated due to the restrictions.
The funeral procession is also expected to heavily impact traffic on Saturday. The procession will proceed west on 37th Street, south on Halsted Street, East on Pershing Road, to 90/94 East to I-57 South to 111th Street, OEMC said.