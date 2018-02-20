Chicago Weather: Flooding, potholes creating problems on roads across area

HOLY POTHOLES!!!WATCH OUT!

While driving along in our heavy duty Stormtracker, the high standing water concealed a big ole pothole on SW highway near 83, and BAM! It blew out our tire! Beware, big potholes are all over, especially on the Stevenson & SW ‘burbs.

(We pulled over) pic.twitter.com/69v6JRlMhA